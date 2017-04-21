版本:
BRIEF-Dominion Midstream says Dominion Midstream GP increases Q1 cash distribution by 5 pct above Q4

April 21 Dominion Midstream Partners LP:

* Dominion Midstream declares quarterly cash distribution; increases distribution by 5 percent above fourth-quarter distribution

* Dominion Midstream GP, co's general partner declared a Q1 2017 cash distribution of $0.2740 per common and subordinated unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
