BRIEF-Dominion Midstream says Dominion Midstream GP increases Q1 cash distribution by 5 pct above Q4

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Dominion Midstream Partners LP:
* Dominion Midstream declares quarterly cash distribution; increases distribution by 5 percent above fourth-quarter distribution
* Dominion Midstream GP, co's general partner declared a Q1 2017 cash distribution of $0.2740 per common and subordinated unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022