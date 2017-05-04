BRIEF-Dominion resources Q1 operating earnings per share $0.97

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Dominion Resources Inc
* Dominion announces first-quarter earnings
* Reaffirms fy 2017 operating earnings per share view $3.40 to $3.90
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.97
* Q1 earnings per share $1.01
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 operating earnings per share $0.60 to $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating revenue $ 3,384 million versus $ 2,921 million
* Q1 revenue view $3.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dominion resources - greensville county power station project is now about 30 percent complete and expected to achieve commercial operations in late 2018
* Dominion resources inc- atlantic coast pipeline project is expected to begin construction in second-half of 2017
* Dominion resources - expects negative drivers for q2 to include lower earnings from cove point due to roll-off of one of the import contracts
* Dominion resources - expects negative drivers for q2 to also include lower hedged power prices at millstone, step down in solar investment tax credits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.