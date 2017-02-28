BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Inc reports Q4 earnings per share $1.48

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Domino's Pizza Inc
* Q4 earnings per share $1.48
* Q4 total revenue $819.4 million versus $741.2 million
* Says domestic same store sales grew 12.2 percent during Q4
* Says international division same store sales grew 4.3 percent during Q4
* Says company's 3-5 year outlook includes domestic same store sales growth of 3-6 percent, international same store sales growth of 3-6 percent
* On Feb 15, board declared 46-cent per share quarterly dividend; This represents 21.1% increase over previous quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
* Fans honour victims of Manchester bomb attack (Writes through, adds quotes)