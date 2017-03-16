版本:
2017年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Inc says CEO J. Patrick Doyle's 2016 total compensation was $8.6 million

March 16 Domino's Pizza Inc

* Domino's Pizza Inc - CEO J. PATRICK DOYLE'S 2016 total compensation was $8.6 million versus $9 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
