20 小时前
BRIEF-Domtar Q2 earnings per share $0.61 excluding items
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
2017年7月28日 / 上午11点14分 / 20 小时前

BRIEF-Domtar Q2 earnings per share $0.61 excluding items

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Domtar Corp

* Domtar corporation reports preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61 excluding items

* Q2 sales $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.31 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* Domtar corp - for remainder of year, we expect our paper shipments to be in-line with market demand

* Qtrly litigation settlement charges of $2 million, impairment of property, plant & equipment costs of $3 million

* Domtar corp - for remainder of year, raw material costs in personal care are expected to increase marginally

* Domtar corp qtrly paper inventories increased by 18,000 tons and pulp inventories increased by 33,000 metric tons compared to q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

