BRIEF-Donaldson reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.45

June 1 Donaldson Company Inc

* Reports fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings; increases guidance for full-year 2017 total sales and earnings

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.67 to $1.71

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 sales $608.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $580.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.45​

* Expects fiscal 2017 sales will increase from 2016 by approximately 6 percent

* Full-year 2017 sales in engine products segment are now expected to increase from 2016 by 10 percent to 11 percent​

* Expects full-year 2017 operating margin between 14.0 percent and 14.4 percent

* Full-year 2017 capital expenditures are forecast between $60 million and $70 million​

* Expects to repurchase between 2 percent and 3 percent of its outstanding shares during fiscal 2017