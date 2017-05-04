BRIEF-DONG Energy settles dispute with Technip and Daewoo over Hejre platform

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Dong Energy says:
* Dong Energy and supplier consortium of Technip France and Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. Ltd (DSME) have entered into a settlement agreement regarding dispute, including arbitral claims, related to EPC contract for the Hejre platform
* Says settlement agreed will have a positive impact for Dong Energy on cashflow and will reduce provisions made in relation to Hejre project with a positive EBIT effect of DKK 0.9 billion within discontinued operations
* Says according to agreement, supplier consortium holds full responsibility for disposal of Hejre platform, which will be dismantled by DSME
* The settlement does not affect the ongoing assessment with Bayerngas on re-development alternatives for the Hejre field.
* Says this does not change Dong Energy's previously announced outlook for 2017 financial year as oil & gas is presented as an asset held for sale and discontinued operations
* Says Dong Energy will have no further responsibilities or liabilities with regard to platform Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing be Teis Jensen)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.