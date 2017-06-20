版本:
BRIEF-Donnelley Financial partners with ICE Data Services to offer reporting solution to help fund companies comply with SEC reporting modernization rule

June 20 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

* Donnelley Financial - agreement with ICE Data Services to offer reporting solution to help fund companies comply with SEC reporting modernization rule

* Donnelley Financial Solutions - rule goes into effect on June 1, 2018 and will require mutual funds and ETFs to file new monthly N-PORT form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
