BRIEF-Donnelley Financial partners with ICE Data Services to offer reporting solution to help fund companies comply with SEC reporting modernization rule

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc
* Donnelley Financial - agreement with ICE Data Services to offer reporting solution to help fund companies comply with SEC reporting modernization rule
* Donnelley Financial Solutions - rule goes into effect on June 1, 2018 and will require mutual funds and ETFs to file new monthly N-PORT form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.