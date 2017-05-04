BRIEF-Donnelley Financial reports Q1 EPS $0.28

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc
* Donnelley financial reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 sales rose 11.3 percent to $267.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.0 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of approximately $1 billion, representing organic growth in range of 3 pct to 5 pct
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in range of $175 - $180 million
* Sees FY 2017 free cash flow in range of $50 - $60 million
* Raises full-year 2017 guidance for revenue, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow
* Sees 2017 capital spending in range of $30 - $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.