BRIEF-Dorian LPG amends debt facility

June 1 Dorian LPG Ltd
* Dorian lpg ltd. Announces amendment to debt facility
* Has entered into an agreement with its lenders to amend
certain terms of company's debt facility that closed in march
2015
* Parties to amendment have agreed to release $26.8 million
of restricted cash of 2015 debt facility
* The $26.8 million of restricted cash is to be applied
towards future debt repayments, interest and certain fees
* Following prepayment, amounts due under 2015 debt facility
are $645.4 million
* Parties to amendment have agreed to relax certain
covenants of 2015 debt facility
