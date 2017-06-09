BRIEF-Dorian LPG Ltd enters $97.0 mln bridge loan agreement

June 9 Dorian LPG Ltd
* Dorian LPG Ltd Announces bridge loan agreement and
repayment of secured bank debt facility
* Dorian LPG Ltd - entered into a $97.0 million bridge loan
agreement with DNB Capital Llc
* Dorian LPG Ltd - proceeds of bridge loan were used to
repay remaining outstanding debt of $98.6 million under
company's secured bank debt facility
* Dorian LPG Ltd - repayment of principal amount of bridge
loan is due on or before August 8, 2018
* Bridge loan does not have any scheduled amortization
payments
* Dorian LPG- part of refinancing, $6.0 million of cash
previously restricted under RBS loan facility was released as
unrestricted cash for use in operations
