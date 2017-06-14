BRIEF-Dorian LPG Q4 adjusted EPS $0.02

June 14 Dorian Lpg Ltd
* Dorian lpg ltd. Announces fourth quarter and full fiscal
year 2017 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $47.6 million
* Q4 revenue view $37.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dorian lpg ltd says daily time charter equivalent rate
for fleet of $24,677 and $22,037 for three months and year ended
march 31, 2017
* Dorian lpg ltd- with current excess in crude stocks and
weakening crude prices, margins on natural gas liquids are
expected to improve
* Dorian lpg -realized loss on derivatives amounted to a
loss of about $0.8 million for three months ended march 31,
2017, a decrease of $1.6 million from last year
* Dorian lpg ltd- production of natural gas liquids to show
growth, increasing propane stocks in process
* Dorian lpg -u.s. Lpg exports hit new records in first four
months of 2017, offsetting declines in middle eastern volumes
and increasing ton mile demand
* Dorian lpg ltd - "overall trend for u.s. Lpg exports
remains positive and lpg volumes will grow well above those of
last year"
* Dorian lpg -low u.s. Propane inventories have likely been
one of main reasons lpg prices have remained firm relative to
west texas intermediate crude prices
* Dorian lpg ltd - "canadian lpg exports are expected to
benefit from neo panama canal toll increases"
