版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Dorman Products Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.85

May 2 Dorman Products Inc:

* Dorman Products Inc reports sales and earnings for the first quarter ended April 1, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.85

* Q1 sales $221.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $224.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐