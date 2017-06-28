版本:
BRIEF-Dorman Products says on june 27, co entered into amendment no. 5 To third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

June 28 Dorman Products Inc

* Dorman Products Inc - on june 27, 2017, co entered into amendment no.5 To third amended and restated credit agreement, dated july 24, 2006 - sec filing

* Dorman Products Inc - amendment no. 5 amends agreement by extending revolving credit termination date to June 30, 2018

* Dorman Products Inc - agreement provides co with a $30 million maximum aggregate credit facility Source text - (bit.ly/2t114rq) Further company coverage:
