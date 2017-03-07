BRIEF-Douglas Dynamics Q4 EPS $0.44

March 7 Douglas Dynamics Inc

* Douglas Dynamics announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 sales $130.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.80

* Sees fy 2017 sales $470 million to $530 million

* Douglas Dynamics Inc - inventory was $70.9 million at end of q4 of 2016, compared to $51.6 million at end of 2015

* Douglas Dynamics Inc - board of directors approved and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share for q1 of 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $489.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "company's outlook assumes company's core markets will experience snowfall levels within average historical ranges"

* Douglas Dynamics Inc - quarterly cash dividend equates to a projected full year annual increase in dividend of $0.02 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: