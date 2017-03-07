BRIEF-Douglas Dynamics Q4 EPS $0.44

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 7 Douglas Dynamics Inc
* Douglas Dynamics announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 sales $130.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.80
* Sees fy 2017 sales $470 million to $530 million
* Douglas Dynamics Inc - inventory was $70.9 million at end of q4 of 2016, compared to $51.6 million at end of 2015
* Douglas Dynamics Inc - board of directors approved and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share for q1 of 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $489.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "company's outlook assumes company's core markets will experience snowfall levels within average historical ranges"
* Douglas Dynamics Inc - quarterly cash dividend equates to a projected full year annual increase in dividend of $0.02 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: