BRIEF-Douglas Emmett and QIA acquire two Santa Monica office buildings

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Douglas Emmett Inc
* Douglas Emmett and QIA acquire two Santa Monica office buildings
* Douglas Emmett Inc - deal for approximately $352.8 million.
* Douglas Emmett Inc - a portion of purchase price was provided by a $142 million secured, non-recourse interest only loan to joint venture
* Douglas Emmett - buildings being purchased by existing jv that includes Qatar Investment Authority; co provided 20% of equity capital and manages JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.