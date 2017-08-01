FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Douglas Emmett Q2 FFO per share $0.47
2017年8月1日 / 晚上9点00分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Douglas Emmett Q2 FFO per share $0.47

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Douglas Emmett Inc

* Q2 FFO per share $0.47

* Douglas Emmett Inc qtrly same property cash NOI increased to $106.1 million, up 4.7%

* Douglas Emmett Inc - adjusting our 2017 full year guidance to $0.52 to $0.58 for net income per common share

* Douglas Emmett Inc - adjusting our 2017 full year guidance to $1.89 to $1.93 for FFO

* Douglas Emmett Inc qtrly total revenues $199.6 million versus $187.2 million

* EOG Resources Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.129

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $198.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $796.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

