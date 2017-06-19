BRIEF-Dova Pharma sees IPO to be priced between $15 and $17/shr

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc sees IPO of upto 4.06 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc says intends to use about $19.0 million of IPO proceeds to fund commercialization of Avatrombopag
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc says intends to use about $21 million of IPO proceeds to fund clinical trials of Avatrombopag for additional indications
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc says intends to use about $30 million of IPO proceeds as repayment to EISAI of a portion of our obligations under the EISAI note Source text: (bit.ly/2rHxnhD) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.