BRIEF-Dover CEO Robert Livingston's 2016 compensation $8.3 mln vs $8.3 mln in 2015

March 24 Dover Corp

* Dover CEO Robert Livingston's 2016 total compensation was $8.3 million versus $8.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
