BRIEF-Dover Corporation acquires Caldera Graphics

April 5 Dover Corp

* Reg-Dover Corporation: Dover acquires Caldera Graphics

* Dover Corp - Deal for total consideration of approximately EUR 35 million

* Dover Corp - Caldera will operate within co's printing and identification platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
