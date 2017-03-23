版本:
BRIEF-Dover Motorsports enters 2nd amendment to Aug. 25 agreement to sell Nashville superspeedway

March 23 Dover Motorsports Inc:

* Dover Motorsports- on March 22, co entered into second amendment to august 25 agreement to sell nashville superspeedway which extends agreement by extra 60 days

* Dover Motorsports - second amendment also requires that purchaser deposit additional earnest money in amount of $250,000 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2nVa7HF Further company coverage:
