BRIEF-Dow and DuPont announce board of directors for DowDuPont

May 11 Dow Chemical Co:
* Dow and DuPont announce board of directors for DowDuPont
* As determined by merger agreement, DowDuPont board will
consist of 16 directors
* Companies reaffirm their expectation for closing of merger
to occur between August 1, 2017 and September 1, 2017
* Appointments will be effective upon completion of proposed
merger transaction
* Intended spin-offs related to deal will occur within 18
months of deal closing
* Priorities of DowDuPont board include "comprehensive
review" of portfolios and their alignment, total synergies, time
to spin each of divisions
