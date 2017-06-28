BRIEF-Dow and DuPont provide update on merger

June 28 Dow Chemical Co:

* Dow and DuPont provide update on merger

* Dow Chemical Co says companies reaffirmed their expectation to close merger in august 2017

* Dow Chemical Co - boards have jointly commenced review and have engaged Mckinsey & Co. To assist companies in assessment

* Dow Chemical Co - DowDuPont board is expected to review results soon after merger closes

* Dow Chemical Co - boards of Dow, DuPont "support a comprehensive portfolio review for dowdupont"

* Dow - "if results of our review demonstrate there is net greater long-term value creation to be realized through a change in portfolio, it will be pursued"