版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 02:02 BJT

BRIEF-Dow Chemical CEO says I think we will see tax reform by the fall- CNBC

Feb 23 Dow Chemical Co

* Dow Chemical CEO Liveris on CNBC says i think we will see tax reform by the fall

* Dow Chemical CEO Liveris on CNBC says 3 percent growth is realistic without regulation
