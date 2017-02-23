BRIEF-Dow Chemical CEO says I think we will see tax reform by the fall- CNBC

BRIEF-Summit Materials prices $300 million of senior notes
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
Feb 23 Dow Chemical Co
* Dow Chemical CEO Liveris on CNBC says i think we will see tax reform by the fall
* Dow Chemical CEO Liveris on CNBC says 3 percent growth is realistic without regulation
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Amerco qtrly total revenues $708.8 million versus $683 million