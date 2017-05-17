版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 23:11 BJT

BRIEF-Dow, DuPont get conditional approval in Brazil for proposed merger

May 17 Dow Chemical Co:

* Dow and DuPont receive conditional regulatory approval in Brazil for proposed merger of equals

* Merger remains on track to close between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
