BRIEF-Dow, DuPont get conditional approval in Brazil for proposed merger

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2syjqzO
May 17 Dow Chemical Co:
* Dow and DuPont receive conditional regulatory approval in Brazil for proposed merger of equals
* Merger remains on track to close between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley