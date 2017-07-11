FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dow to divest portion of its corn hybrid seed business in Brazil to CITIC Agri Fund for $1.1 bln​
2017年7月11日 / 晚上9点15分 / 10 小时前

BRIEF-Dow to divest portion of its corn hybrid seed business in Brazil to CITIC Agri Fund for $1.1 bln​

2 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co:

* Dow to divest a portion of its corn hybrid seed business in brazil to citic agri fund

* Dow to divest a portion of its corn hybrid seed business in brazil to citic agri fund

* Dow chemical co - transaction marks continued progress in proposed dow and dupont transaction

* Dow chemical co - deal for ‍purchase price of $1.1 billion​

* Dow chemical co - both companies are working together for a "seamless" transition for all stakeholders

* Dow chemical co - merger transaction is still expected to generate cost synergies of approximately $3 billion and growth synergies of $1 billion

* Dow chemical co - dow and dupont continue to work constructively with regulators in remaining jurisdictions to obtain clearance for merger

* Dow chemical co - companies have reaffirmed expectation to close merger in august 2017, with intended spin-offs to occur within 18 months of closing

* Dow chemical co - ‍entered into a definitive agreement with citic agri fund to divest a select portion of dow agrosciences' corn seed business in brazil​

* Dow chemical co - divestiture will be conditioned on dow and dupont closing their merger transaction, including approval of divestiture transaction by cade

* Dow chemical co - divestiture will be conditioned on dow and dupont closing their merger transaction

* Dow chemical- ‍divestiture is intended to satisfy dow's commitments to brazil's cade related with regulatory clearance of proposed merger with dupont​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

