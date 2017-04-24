版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Dr. David Dao's lawyer says settlement has not been discussed with United - CNBC

April 24 (Reuters) -

* Dr. David Dao's lawyer on CNBC: he is also now also representing the American Airlines passenger with the baby stroller

* Dr. David Dao's lawyer on CNBC: settlement has not been discussed with united
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐