公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 18:56 BJT

BRIEF-D.R. Horton announces repurchase of common stock

May 16 D.R. Horton Inc

* Announces repurchase of common stock

* Company has $39.4 million remaining on its current stock repurchase authorization, which expires on July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
