BRIEF-D.R. Horton proposes to acquire 75 pct of Forestar

June 5 D.R. Horton Inc
* D.R. Horton, Inc. proposes to acquire 75 percent of
Forestar Group Inc. for $16.25 per share in cash
* D.R. Horton Inc - D.R. Horton has cash and other
immediately available capital to fund approximately $520 million
investment
* D.R. Horton Inc - transaction would be effected through a
merger of a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton
with Forestar
* D.R. Horton Inc - under proposed transaction, Forestar
would remain a public company
* D.R. Horton Inc - Forestar would be led by new executive
chairman Donald Tomnitz
* D.R. Horton - cash, stock elections to be prorated such
that 75% of shares of Forestar outstanding before deal are
converted into $16.25/share cash consideration
* D.R. Horton Inc says Forestar would remain a public
company, and its common stock will trade on NYSE
