2 天前
BRIEF-D.R. Horton reports Q3 earnings per share $0.76
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 上午10点58分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-D.R. Horton reports Q3 earnings per share $0.76

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc:

* D.R. Horton Inc America’s builder, reports fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 net sales orders up 13 percent to $3.9 billion

* D.R. Horton Inc says Q3 net sales orders increased 13 pct in value to $3.9 bln and 11 pct in homes to 13,040

* D.R. Horton Inc says Q3 homes closed increased 17 pct in value to $3.7 bln and 16 pct in homes to 12,497

* D.R. Horton - sales order backlog of homes under contract at June 30, 2017 increased 3 pct to 15,161 homes and 6 pct in value to $4.6 bln

* D.R. Horton Inc says homes in inventory at June 30, 2017 increased 9 pct to 27,600 homes compared to 25,300 homes at June 30, 2016

* D.R. Horton Inc - ‍homebuilding revenue for Q3 of fiscal 2017 increased 17 pct to $3.7 bln from $3.1 bln in same quarter of fiscal 2016​

* D.R. Horton Inc says subsequent to quarter-end, company's board of directors authorized repurchase of up to $200 mln of company's common stock

* D.R. Horton Inc says transaction with Forestar Group is expected to close during company's Q1 of fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

