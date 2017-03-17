BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple entered new 5-yr unsecured credit agreement

March 17 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:
* On March 16 terminated its five-year amended and restated
credit agreement, dated as of September 25, 2012 - SEC Filing
* On March 16, 2017, company entered into a new five-year
unsecured credit agreement
* Prior credit agreement was to mature on Sept 25, 2017, but
was terminated in connection with execution of credit agreement
* Credit agreement provides for a $500 million revolving
line of credit, with a $75 million letter of credit limit
* New credit agreement has a maturity date of March 16, 2022
* Credit agreement provides co may request at any time,
commitments under facility be increased by total amount not to
exceed $250 million
Source text: (bit.ly/2nzX1PX)
Further company coverage: