BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple Group Q1 earnings per share $0.96

April 26 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - company continues to expect to repurchase shares of its common stock of $450 million to $500 million for fy

* Dr pepper snapple group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 core earnings per share $1.01

* Q1 earnings per share $0.96

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 core earnings per share $4.56 to $4.66

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately 3% of net sales for fy

* Dr pepper snapple group inc- 2017 net sales growth is now expected to be about 4%

* Dr pepper snapple group - foreign currency translation, transaction are now expected to reduce core eps by $0.07, primarily driven by mexican peso in 2017

* Dr pepper snapple group - impact of bai acquisition now expected to be only $0.02 dilutive to core eps, inclusive of $0.10 gain recorded in q1 for 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.61, revenue view $6.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $ 1,510 million versus $ 1,487 million

* Qtrly net sales $ 1,510 million versus $ 1,487 million

* Q1 revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S