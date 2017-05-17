版本:
BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple Group sets quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share

May 17 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
