BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple says issued $400 mln senior unsecured notes

June 15 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:
* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured
notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of
3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - 2027 notes will mature on
june 15, 2027 and 2045 notes will mature on november 15, 2045
* Dr pepper snapple group inc - senior unsecured notes also
consists of $300 million 4.500 pct senior notes due 2045
* Dr Pepper Snapple-intends to use proceeds from offering,
proceeds from sale of commercial paper,to fund purchase of
outstanding 7.450 pct notes due 2038
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - also intends to use
proceeds from offering to fund purchase of its outstanding 6.820
pct notes due 2018
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group-to redeem any 2018 notes that
remain outstanding after completion of offers with remaining
proceeds from sale of commercial paper
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group- any time on/after march 15, 2027
and on/after may 15, 2045, may redeem 2027 notes and 2045 notes,
respectively, in whole or in part
Source text - bit.ly/2sxJwpr
