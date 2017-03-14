版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 02:41 BJT

BRIEF-Dr Pepper's Ronald Rogers reports sale of 11,000 shares of co on March 13 - SEC filing

March 14 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:

* Ronald Rogers reports sale of 11,000 shares of common stock of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc on March 13, 2017 at $94.6/share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lXKMQ7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐