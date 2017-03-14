BRIEF-Dr Pepper's Ronald Rogers reports sale of 11,000 shares of co on March 13 - SEC filing

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:
* Ronald Rogers reports sale of 11,000 shares of common stock of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc on March 13, 2017 at $94.6/share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lXKMQ7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard