BRIEF-Drax faces some investor opposition to annual remuneration report

April 13 Drax Group Plc:
* 77.03 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of approval
of directors' remuneration policy, 22.97 percent of votes cast
against
* 66.35 percent votes cast in favor of annual remuneration
report at AGM, 33.65 percent against
* Board of directors notes significant number of votes
against 2016 directors' remuneration report and remuneration
policy resolutions
* Discussions have already taken place with a number of
institutional shareholders who did not support remuneration
report or remuneration policy resolutions
* Feedback received will be discussed by remuneration
committee in forthcoming meetings and further engagement is
expected with shareholders
