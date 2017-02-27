BRIEF-Drax Group looking to buy some distressed pellet plants in U.S.

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
Feb 27 Drax Group Plc
* Process for potential acquisition of distressed pellet plants
* participating in separate processes (1) for acquisition out of bankruptcy of operating assets of Texas pellets (2) and Louisiana pellets (2)
* Has submitted initial cash bids for these assets as part of an auction process, which will be held on 1 and 2 march 2017
* whilst these are binding bids, and could be accepted by sellers, it is expected that successful buyer will be determined through auctions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals