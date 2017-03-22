BRIEF-Dream Asset Management increases interest in Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Dream Unlimited Corp:
* Dream asset management corporation increases interest in dream hard asset alternatives trust
* Dream Unlimited Corp - announced dream asset management corporation today acquired 1 million units of dream hard asset alternatives trust
* Dream Unlimited Corp - following acquisition, dam and its joint actors own 7.9 million units representing about 10.8% of issued and outstanding units
* Dream Unlimited Corp - acquired at a price of $6.23 per unit or an aggregate purchase price of $6.23 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.