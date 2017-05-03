版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 03:55 BJT

BRIEF-Dream Global REIT Q1 FFO per unit $0.22

May 3 Dream Global REIT:

* Dream Global REIT delivers strong Q1 results and reports double-digit FFO and AFFO per unit growth

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐