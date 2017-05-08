BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Q1 AFAD of $0.08 per unit

May 8 Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust :

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports first quarter results and solid progress on redeploying capital into higher growth opportunities

* Qtrly AFAD of $0.08 per unit

* NAV per unit of $8.69 as at March 31, 2017 decreased 4.4% from $9.09 per unit as at December 31, 2016