BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Q1 AFAD of $0.08 per unit

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust :
* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports first quarter results and solid progress on redeploying capital into higher growth opportunities
* Qtrly AFAD of $0.08 per unit
* NAV per unit of $8.69 as at March 31, 2017 decreased 4.4% from $9.09 per unit as at December 31, 2016
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.