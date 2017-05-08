版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 03:59 BJT

BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Q1 AFAD of $0.08 per unit

May 8 Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust :

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports first quarter results and solid progress on redeploying capital into higher growth opportunities

* Qtrly AFAD of $0.08 per unit

* NAV per unit of $8.69 as at March 31, 2017 decreased 4.4% from $9.09 per unit as at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐