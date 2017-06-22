版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 23日 星期五 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports on non-core office property dispositions

June 22 Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports on non-core office property dispositions

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives - entered conditional contract to sell ownership interest in portfolio of income properties co-owned with Dream Office REIT

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - deal for gross proceeds of approximately $110.6 million

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - trust's share of expected net proceeds, before transaction costs, and closing adjustments, is about $58.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

