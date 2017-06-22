BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports on non-core office property dispositions

June 22 Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust
* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports on non-core
office property dispositions
* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives - entered conditional
contract to sell ownership interest in portfolio of income
properties co-owned with Dream Office REIT
* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - deal for gross
proceeds of approximately $110.6 million
* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - trust's share of
expected net proceeds, before transaction costs, and closing
adjustments, is about $58.9 million
