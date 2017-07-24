BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT announces first U.S. asset acquisition

July 24 (Reuters) - Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

* Dream Industrial REIT announces first U.S. asset acquisition and updates strategy to increase unitholder value with acquisitions and developments of unique properties

* Deal for approximately C$60 million

* Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - Deal to be funded by assumed mortgage debt of approximately C$29 million

* Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - Deal will also be funded by balance from working capital and trust's revolving credit facility