BRIEF-Dream industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.222

May 2 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Dream Industrial REIT reports Q1 2017 financial results and strong leasing momentum

* Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly AFFO per unit $0.197

* Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly FFO per unit $0.222

* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
