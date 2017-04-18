BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT says CEO stepping down in 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24
April 18 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust says brent chapman, chief executive officer of REIT, will be leaving Dream Industrial REIT in early 2018
* Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust - over next few months, Vincenza Sera, REIT's chairperson will lead a search committee to find next ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc