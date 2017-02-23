版本:
2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-Dream Office REIT reports qtrly diluted FFO per unit $0.59

Feb 23 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

* Dream Office REIT reports 2016 year-end results and provides progress update on disposition program and strategic plan

* Qtrly diluted ffo per unit $0.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
