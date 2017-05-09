BRIEF-Dream Unlimited reports Q1 earnings of C$0.10/shr excluding items

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 Dream Unlimited Corp
* Dream Unlimited Corp. reports solid first quarter results and announces new chair of the board of directors
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.10 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia