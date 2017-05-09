版本:
2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Dream Unlimited reports Q1 earnings of C$0.10/shr excluding items

May 9 Dream Unlimited Corp

* Dream Unlimited Corp. reports solid first quarter results and announces new chair of the board of directors

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.10 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
