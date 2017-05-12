BRIEF-Drillisch says is integrating 1&1 Telecommunication into itself under United Internet's umbrella

May 11 Drillisch Ag
* Drillisch ag: Integration of 1&1 telecommunication se into
drillisch under umbrella of united internet: conclusion of a
business combination agreement
* Drillisch AG - Drillisch and united internet ag have
entered into agreement governing step-by-step acquisition of 1&1
telecommunication
* Drillisch AG - Transaction will be accompanied by
voluntary ublic tender offer submitted by united internet for
all outstanding shares of Drillisch
* Agreement to acquire 1&1 Telecommunication se by Drillisch
under umbrella of united internet
* Jointly-Identified synergies from integration expected to
arise at level of their combined business starting in 2018
* Agreement has approval of both companies' supervisory
boards and specifies key details of this acquisition
* Jointly-Identified synergies include expected annual
volume of EUR150 million by as early as 2020, rising to eur250
million annually by 2025
* To achieve these synergies, companies expect one-off
implementation costs of around EUR 50 million at combined
business level
* Acquisition of 1&1 telecommunication by Drillisch is to be
implemented in two steps
* Drillisch -on implementation of both capital increases,
united will be Drillisch's new majority shareholder about 72.7%,
plus shares tendered into tender offer
