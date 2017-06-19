BRIEF-Dry bulk shipper Golden Ocean receives delivery of extra vessel

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Golden Ocean Group Ltd:
* says has taken delivery of additional one vessel, Sea Amber (to be renamed Golden Amber), coming in addition to the 16 modern dry bulk vessels it announced a deal over on March 14
* Golden Ocean has issued 1,650,000 consideration shares to Hemen Holding, an investment vehicle for Golden Ocean top shareholder John Fredriksen, in exchange for the vessel. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.