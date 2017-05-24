版本:
BRIEF-Dry Ships Inc announces successful delivery of its newbuilding suezmax tanker

May 24 DryShips Inc:

* DryShips Inc announces successful delivery of its newbuilding suezmax tanker and commencement of 5 year time charter

* DryShips - total expected gross backlog under time charter is estimated to be about $43.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
