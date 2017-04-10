版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-Dryships agrees to amend secured revolving facility with Sifnos shareholders

April 10 Dryships Inc

* Announces agreement to amend its secured revolving facility with Sifnos Shareholders Inc to extend the facility' s maturity and make it unsecured

* Dryships Inc - As part of amendment, Sifnos facility will cease to be secured by all of company's present and future assets

* Dryships Inc - As part of amendment, Sifnos facility maturity will be extended from 3 years to 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐