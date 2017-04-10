BRIEF-Dryships agrees to amend secured revolving facility with Sifnos shareholders

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
April 10 Dryships Inc
* Announces agreement to amend its secured revolving facility with Sifnos Shareholders Inc to extend the facility' s maturity and make it unsecured
* Dryships Inc - As part of amendment, Sifnos facility will cease to be secured by all of company's present and future assets
* Dryships Inc - As part of amendment, Sifnos facility maturity will be extended from 3 years to 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022